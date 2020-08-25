Aww: Day after letter of dissent, Mani Shankar Aiyar admits no one asked him to sign it!

After the Congress Working Committee (CWC) took cognisance of a letter written by senior Congress leaders to interim party chief Sonia Gandhi seeking urgent organisational reforms, Mani Shankar Aiyar said he did not sign the letter as no one asked him to sign it.

“I did not sign [the letter] because I was not asked to. Nobody approached me,” Mani Shankar Aiyar told the Hindustan Times. While talking about the dinner hosted by Shashi Tharoor five months ago, Mani Shankar Aiyar said that ‘a general discussion to revive the party and the need to go back to our secular credentials was discussed’.

“There was a general discussion to revive the party and the need to go back to our secular credentials. There was a suggestion, which nobody opposed, of the need to send a letter. Nobody, however, approached me after that dinner," Aiyar told Hindustan Times.