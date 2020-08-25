Old video of ‘humble’ Shashi Tharoor ‘walking’ to his car goes viral – who exactly is Kumari Rukshmani?

Strange are the ways of the internet. An old video of Shashi Tharoor has gone viral which shows him walking to his car.
Shared by Kumari Rukshmani, the Rajasthan President of All India Professional Congress, it hails ‘humble Shashi Tharoor for walking down the streets’.
The video was shared in March. Many commentators called Shashi Tharoor entitled after watching the video.
The video appears to have gone viral now after a failed rebellion that originated at a dinner hosted by Shashi Tharoor.
According to a report in Hindustan Times, informal deliberations within the Congress party started at dinner hosted by Tharoor months ago. Many who were part of the meeting didn’t put their John Hancock down.
According to Hindustan Times, that included P Chidambaram, his son Karti, Sachin Pilot, Abhishek Manu Singhvi and Mani Shankar Aiyar.
Aiyar told HT that no one asked him to sign the letter while others didn’t comment.
Who is Kumari Rukshmani?
Kumari was one of the politicians who voiced her opposition to Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat along with Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Diya Kumari.
She is head of the Rajasthan chapter of the All India Professional Congress, which is Shashi Tharoor’s baby. Incidentally, Sanjay Jha was the AIPC president in Maharashtra before stepping down.
What is the AIPC?
According to its website: “The All India Professionals’ Congress (AIPC) is India’s first political platform focused on the needs and aspirations of working professionals and entrepreneurs in the country. The idea of AIPC germinated from the assessment that professionals in today’s India are disconnected from politics, a starkly different situation from the first couple of decades after Indian independence. The fundamental purpose of AIPC’s existence is to build an ecosystem centred on connecting professionals to the political domain. The professionals who become our Fellows will help promote an inclusive and progressive social, political and economic agenda.”
She is also the founder of the NGO Star Foundation which works for economic and social upliftment of women and child education in rural Rajasthan.
She survives Major Aditya Singh who was in the Territorial Army and was martyred on 5/11/2011.
A report in 2017 claimed that Tharoor was 'often spotted in the company of Rukshmani Kumari who lives between Jaipur and Chomu'.
Ahmedabad Mirror wrote: "She and Tharoor are said to have been close friends for over two years now, and she was seen accompanying him to a lit fest in Jaipur and to a fashion show."
It would appear that she has made Mr Tharoor viral again, whether he wants it or not.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)