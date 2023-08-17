'Aukaat Mein Raho': Ravindra Jadeja's Wife & BJP MLA Rivaba Jadeja Gets Into Public Spat With Jamnagar Mayor & MP; Video Is Viral

Rivaba Jadeja, MLA from Jamnagar North assembly constituency in Gujarat and wife of Indian cricket team star player Ravindra Jadeja, got into a public spat after she was seen having a heated argument with Jamnagar MP (Member Of Parliament) Poonamben Maadam and Jamnagar Mayor Binaben Kothari. The incident got ugly after barbs were exchanged publicly and the entire incident was caught on camera. A video of the incident involving the BJP leader has gone viral and is being widely shared on social media. Videos of the incident were shared on 'X' (formerly Known as Twitter) showed and claimed that Rivaba tells the leaders to mind their status before arguing with her (aukaat mein raho).

In the video, it is seen that MLA Rivaba attends a function in which both Jamanagar Mayor Binaben Kothari and MP (Member Of Parliament) Poonamben Maadam are present. However, a bitter public argument broke out between the leaders. In most part of the video, Rivaba is seen arguing and trying to explain her point to the leaders in not so polite way.

However, things almost got out of hands towards the end when the 'aukaat' word came into the picture. Both the MP and Mayor are seen confronting Rivaba for the use of the term and the three leaders fight even as they pose for the cameras for a photograph. The video of the incident has gone viral.

