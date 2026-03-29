'Attempt To Undermine Law & Order In Bengal': Maharashtra Congress Leader Backs Mamata Banerjee's Allegation Over Voter Deletions In SIR Process

Maharashtra Congress leader Husain Dalwai on Sunday backed the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who had accused the Election Commission of working at the behest of the saffron party to delete voters' names in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

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While speaking to IANS, Dalwai said that similar concerns have been reported wherever the process has been implemented, adding that the situation appears more severe in West Bengal, alleging that there is an attempt to undermine law and order in the state.

He added, "The Bengal government has been functioning properly. What is being done there is completely wrong. The allegations made by Mamata Banerjee are entirely correct."

His statement came as Mamata Banerjee accused the Election Commission of working at the behest of the saffron party to delete voters' names in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. "There must be a Lakshman Rekha, but the BJP is crossing all limits," she said while addressing a poll rally in Raniganj. "SIR will be your death knell," the CM warned the BJP.

Amit Shah's attack on the TMC govt

On Saturday, Shah sharpened the BJP's campaign pitch for the West Bengal assembly polls, releasing a "charge sheet" against the TMC government and framing the election as a battle not merely for Bengal, but for the country's security. Hitting out at CM Banerjee over her opposition to the Election Commission’s SIR exercise, Shah accused her of manufacturing outrage to protect the TMC's 'minority vote bank'.

"The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls has taken place in other states too, but nowhere has it been made such an issue. It has been made an issue in Bengal only because Mamata Banerjee wants to protect her vote bank. Abusing constitutional bodies like the Election Commission is not part of Bengali culture," Shah said.

West Bengal Polls 2026

The assembly polls will be held in the state on April 23 and 29, and votes will be counted on May 4.