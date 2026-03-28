 West Bengal Elections 2026: Union Home Minister Amit Shah Unveils ‘Chargesheet’ Against TMC Ahead Of Polls - VIDEO
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West Bengal Elections 2026: Union Home Minister Amit Shah Unveils ‘Chargesheet’ Against TMC Ahead Of Polls - VIDEO

Less than a month remains before the first phase of the West Bengal Assembly polls. Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the state has faced “anarchy” while unveiling a 15-year ‘chargesheet’ against the Trinamool Congress. He called the elections crucial for the state and the country, flagged infiltration concerns, and promised border fencing within 45 days if BJP wins power.

Shashank NairUpdated: Saturday, March 28, 2026, 03:32 PM IST
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Kolkata: Less than one month is left before the first phase of the West Bengal Assembly polls and both the BJP and TMC are in campaign mode. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, on Saturday, during a press conference, said West Bengal has been a victim of “anarchy" as he unveiled a 15-year 'chargesheet' against the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC). He described the upcoming polls as crucial not only for the state but also for the country.

Speaking on the infiltration issue, which has been the core agenda of the BJP for the polls, HM Shah claimed infiltration has been curbed in Assam, but Bengal remains a vulnerable entry point. “Infiltration in Assam has been stopped, and now the only entry point for infiltrators is in Bengal,” he said.

Vows Border Fencing In 45 Days Of Assuming Power

HM Shah also vowed that if the BJP comes to power in West Bengal after the two-phase Assembly polls in the state next month, land required for border fencing will be arranged within 45 days after the new government takes charge of the administration.

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Poll & Result Dates

West Bengal will vote in two phases on April 23 and April 29, with the counting of votes and results to take place on May 4.

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