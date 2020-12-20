'Atmosphere has turned hostile': Hathras victim's family wants to move out of village

Hathras (Uttar Pradesh): Two days after the CBI charge-sheeted the four accused of gang-rape and murder in the Hathras case, the family of the 19-year-old victim has said that they want to move out of the village.

"The families of the four accused are influential people in the village and the four-five Dalit families in the village want to stay out of 'trouble' and will not support us. There are over 63 upper caste families who do not even talk to us. The atmosphere has turned even more hostile after the charge-sheet was filed on Friday," said one of the brothers of the victim, who did not wish to be named.

The victim had said in her dying declaration that she had been gang-raped by the accused but the Uttar Pradesh Police denied that rape had taken place.