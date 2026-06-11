At NITI Aayog Meet, Vijay Pushes For State Autonomy, NEET Exemption For Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu CM Vijay | ANI

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay on Thursday used his debut address at the NITI Aayog Governing Council meeting in New Delhi to press for greater state autonomy, oppose NEET, seek the release of pending Central funds and outline an ambitious development agenda aimed at transforming Tamil Nadu into a $1.5 trillion economy by 2036.

Addressing the 11th Governing Council meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vijay said a developed India could be achieved only through "empowered States, cooperative federalism and inclusive development." He asserted the Tamil Nadu government would work constructively with the Centre while safeguarding the State's interests and aspirations.

Making a strong pitch against the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET), Vijay reiterated Tamil Nadu's long-standing opposition to the examination for undergraduate medical admissions. He argued that NEET had adversely affected students from rural and socio-economically disadvantaged backgrounds and urged the Union Government to allow admissions to MBBS, BDS and AYUSH courses under the State quota based solely on Class XII marks.

A copy of his speech was circulated to the media in Chennai.

The Chief Minister proposed a Youth Skill and Employment Mission under which five lakh young people would receive stipend-supported internships and industry-linked training annually. He sought Central assistance for establishing emerging technology skill centres in every district and training youth in artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, semiconductor technology, cloud computing and electric vehicle sectors.

Vijay also urged the Centre to sanction a second AIIMS for Tamil Nadu in Coimbatore, promising the State would provide the required land. He sought financial support for a proposed Poverty-Free Tamil Nadu Mission and affordable housing initiatives.

Highlighting Tamil Nadu's development priorities, the Chief Minister called for the release of Rs. 3,284 crore due under the Samagra Shiksha Scheme without linking it to the implementation of the National Education Policy or the three-language policy. He also sought the release of Rs. 2,283.40 crore in committed Central assistance for the Hogenakkal Phase-III Combined Water Supply Scheme.

On issues concerning fishermen, Vijay urged the Centre to secure the release of Tamil Nadu fishermen detained in Sri Lanka and Pakistan and ensure the protection of traditional fishing rights in the Palk Bay.

The Chief Minister also sought approval for several major infrastructure projects, including the six-laning of key national highways, an elevated corridor between Madhavaram and Sholavaram, and a high-speed rail corridor linking Chennai and Kanniyakumari.

In a cultural demand, Vijay urged the Union Government to declare the ancient Tamil classic Thirukkural as a National Literature, describing it as a work embodying secular values relevant to modern India.

Concluding his speech, Vijay said States that had demonstrated fiscal responsibility, social progress and population stabilisation should not be disadvantaged in resource allocation, stressing that "when States are empowered, India becomes stronger."