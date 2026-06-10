Bharathiraja Death: Pawan Kalyan, Thalapathy Vijay, Mohanlal & Other South Indian Celebrities Mourn Demise Of Veteran Actor & Filmmaker

South Indian Celebrities Mourn Demise Of Bharathiraja |

On Wednesday morning, we got the sad news that the veteran filmmaker and actor Bharathiraja passed away at the age of 84. He directed many popular Tamil films like 16 Vayathinile, Sigappu Rojakkal, Alaigal Oivathillai, Seethakoka Chiluka (Telugu), Mudhal Mariyathai, Vedham Pudhithu, Karuthamma, Anthimanthaarai, Kadal Pookkal, and others. His last film as a director was the 2020 release Meendum Oru Mariyathai.

As an actor, he also worked in many South Indian movies. His demise has left the film industry shocked, and many celebrities are mourning Bharathiraja's demise on social media.

Actor and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay tweeted, "I was deeply saddened to hear the news that the legendary director of the Tamil film industry, Mr. Bharathiraja, has passed away. Director Mr. Bharathiraja made many successful films with a lively life in a rural setting and left his own mark on the Tamil film industry (sic)."

தமிழ்த் திரையுலகின் இயக்குநர் இமயம் திரு. பாரதிராஜா அவர்கள் காலமானார் என்ற செய்தி அறிந்து மிகுந்த மனவேதனையும் துயரமும் அடைந்தேன்.

கிராமியப் பின்னணியில் வாழ்வியல் உயிரோட்டத்துடன் பல வெற்றிப் படங்களை உருவாக்கி, தமிழ்த் திரைப்பட உலகில் தனக்கென தனி முத்திரை பதித்தவர் இயக்குநர்… — CMOTamilNadu (@CMOTamilnadu) June 10, 2026

Vijay also visited the late actor's house to pay his last respects. Watch the video below...

Cm Vijay paid his final respects for veteran director #BharathiRaja pic.twitter.com/tC2lEr8Tk7 — Vijay Fans Trends (@VijayFansTrends) June 10, 2026

Actor and Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Pawan Kalyan, wrote, "The news of the death of legendary film director and Padma Shri awardee Shri Bharathiraja is a huge loss for the Indian film industry (sic)."

ప్రముఖ లెజెండరీ సినీ దర్శకులు, పద్మశ్రీ అవార్డు గ్రహీత శ్రీ భారతీరాజా గారి మరణ వార్త భారతీయ సినీ పరిశ్రమకు తీరని లోటు.



తన అద్భుతమైన చిత్రాలతో కేవలం తమిళ సినీ పరిశ్రమకే కాకుండా తెలుగు, హిందీ, కన్నడ భాషల ప్రేక్షకుల హృదయాలను కూడా గెలుచుకున్న గొప్ప దర్శకుడు ఆయన. 6 జాతీయ అవార్డులు… — Pawan Kalyan (@PawanKalyan) June 10, 2026

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal posted on X, "A director who found poetry in the soil, truth in silence, and soul in every frame. Sharing screen space with Bharathiraja Sir in Thudarum was an honour I will cherish forever. Rest in peace, Sir. Your legacy will continue to inspire generations, and your presence will be deeply missed (sic)."

A director who found poetry in the soil, truth in silence, and soul in every frame. Sharing screen space with Bharathiraja Sir in Thudarum was an honour I will cherish forever.



Rest in peace, Sir. Your legacy will continue to inspire generations, and your presence will be deeply… pic.twitter.com/9yP88mLtCO — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) June 10, 2026

Actor Prakash Raj tweeted, "#Bharathiraja sir .. 💔💔💔Will miss you my darling .. your love for life.. inspiring conversations.. and your memorable moments of cinema.. Thank you for everything. Love you. May your soul rest in peace (sic)."

#Bharathiraja sir .. 💔💔💔Will miss you my darling .. your love for life.. inspiring conversations.. and your memorable moments of cinema.. Thank you for everything. Love you. May your soul rest in peace 🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿 — Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) June 10, 2026

Chiranjeevi tweeted, "Indian cinema has lost one of its greatest storytellers, #Bharathiraja garu. He transformed the fragrance of village soil, the beauty of human relationships, the innocence of love, and the emotions of ordinary people into timeless cinematic poetry. His films touched millions of hearts and inspired generations of filmmakers (sic)."

Indian cinema has lost one of its greatest storytellers, #Bharathiraja garu.



He transformed the fragrance of village soil, the beauty of human relationships, the innocence of love, and the emotions of ordinary people into timeless cinematic poetry. His films touched millions of… pic.twitter.com/MdoUfpztji — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) June 10, 2026

We at The Free Press Journal also pray that his soul rests in peace.