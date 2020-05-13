At long last, PM-CARES allocates Rs 3,100 crore to fight COVID-19: Check out full details

On Wednesday, the PM-CARES Fund Trust allocated Rs. 3,100 crore for the fight against COVID-19. The announcement was made by the Prime Minister's Office.

News agency ANI reported that out of this amount, approximately Rs. 2,000 crore was to be earmarked for the purchase of ventilators. Rs 1,000 crore would be used to take care of migrant labourers, while Rs 100 crore would be given to support vaccine development, the Prime Minister's Office said.

Further details awaited.