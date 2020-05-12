From PM Cares to migrant crisis: 7 things we wish PM Narendra Modi talked about while addressing the nation on May 12, 2020

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation about a Rs 20 lakh crore relief package, which makes up for 10 per cent of India's GDP, to kick start the nation once it slowly recovers from the lockdown.

While PM Modi did address a number of factors such as going Swadeshi, and India's role in tackling coronavirus, here are five things we wish he had spoken about

PM CARES Fund: The PM CARES Fund has been a topic of contention ever since it was announced by the government. While several people have questioned the government on where the money is gone and what it's being used for, there has been no concrete reply

Aaroghya Setu app: Until his last speech, PM Modi was asking every Indian to download the Aarogya Setu app. Then came the diktats and the penalties associated with not downloading the app. Finally, a thread by ethical hacker Elliot Alderson highlighted the security concerns regarding the app

Violence against police and doctors: There have been several cases across the country that have highlighted the violence inflicted on cops and doctors. While action has been taken against the protestors, PM Modi has not spoken about the violence.

Migrant crisis: While PM Modi did express anguish over the Aurangabad train accident that left at least 16 people dead, he hasn't spoken on how various state governments have handled the migrant crisis nor has he offered any central aid for the same

Vaccine: Although PM Modi admitted that the coronavirus was here to stay, he did not get into details regarding when a vaccine to combat the novel virus would be ready. Other world leaders have, however, discussed the same.

Package details: Rs 20 lakh crore, PM Modi said, is 10 per cent of India's GDP. However, while announcing the relief package, PM Modi did not get into any details of the same. We wish he did.

Are cases being under-reported? While nobody has discussed this matter, given the rise in the number of cases, chances are India doesn't have the medical infrastructure to test 1.3 billion people. While random surveys are being conducted to check if people have symptoms, there is no proof that this is a foolproof way.