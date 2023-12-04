 Assembly Polls Setback: Samajwadi Party & Bahujan Samaj Party Face Dismal Performance In MP, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh & Telangana
Assembly Polls Setback: Samajwadi Party & Bahujan Samaj Party Face Dismal Performance In MP, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh & Telangana

In a major setback, SP failed to secure a single seat in any of the states, while BSP's tally was reduced to just two seats.

Rashmi SharmaUpdated: Monday, December 04, 2023, 09:35 PM IST
BSP supremo Mayawati and SP president Akhilesh Yadav |

The results of the assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, and Telangana have dealt a significant blow to the Samajwadi Party (SP) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP). Despite their efforts to expand beyond Uttar Pradesh by fielding candidates and conducting extensive campaigns in these four states, both SP and BSP experienced a dismal performance.

In a major setback, SP failed to secure a single seat in any of the states, while BSP's tally was reduced to just two seats. Both parties were unable to make any impact in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Telangana. In Rajasthan, BSP managed to win two seats, a sharp decline from its six-seat victory in the 2018 assembly polls.

Despite dedicated efforts and numerous rallies by leaders like Mayawati and Akhilesh Yadav in Madhya Pradesh, SP-BSP witnessed a decline in both seat count and vote share. BSP secured only 3.31 per cent, and SP received a meager 0.46 per cent of the votes in Madhya Pradesh. In the 2018 polls, BSP had won one seat, and SP secured one seat in the Madhya Pradesh assembly.

Chhattisgarh mirrored a similar story as both parties failed to win any seats and had a dismal vote share. In the alliance with Gondwana Gantantra Party (GGP), BSP managed to secure 2.08 per cent, while SP received only 0.04 per cent of the votes. In the 2018 polls, BSP had an alliance with JJP and won two seats, but this time its candidates faced deposit losses on most seats.

In Rajasthan, SP-BSP struggled to make an impact, and their vote share declined compared to the previous elections. BSP, which had won six seats in the 2018 assembly polls, managed to secure only two seats this time. SP fielded five candidates in Rajasthan and received a mere 0.04% of the votes. BSP, contesting on all 199 seats, secured just 2.08% of the votes. The disappointing performance across these states indicates a challenging situation for SP and BSP in their attempts to expand their political footprint beyond Uttar Pradesh.

