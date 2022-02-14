Assembly elections 2022: Will work with Centre to strengthen security if AAP is voted to power in Punjab, says Arvind Kejriwal

Ahead of Punjab Assembly elections, Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said that his party never comprises on the issue of national security.

Addressing a press conference, Arvind Kejriwal said that if AAP comes to power in Punjab, it will work with the Centre for strengthening the national security.

"Aam Aadmi Party never comprises on national security. If voted to power in Punjab we will work together with the Centre on the issue of security in Punjab and the country. There should be no politics on the issue of security of PM but politics was done from both sides," Arvind Kejriwal said.

AAP has fielded Bhagwant Mann as its Chief Ministerial candidate for the Punjab Assembly elections scheduled for February 20.

In the 2017 Punjab Assembly polls, the Congress won 77 seats in the 117-member House, while the SAD-BJP alliance could win only 18 seats. The AAP emerged as the second-largest party with 20 seats.

