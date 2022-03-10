Assembly Election Results 2022: Counting of votes begin in five states including Uttar Pradesh

Election results for five states, including Uttar Pradesh, will be declared today. Counting of votes have begun in five states- Uttar Pradesh, Manipur, Punjab, Goa and Uttarakhand.

Exit polls have predicted a BJP landslide in UP, an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) sweep in Punjab and a tight race in 3 other states.

Many exit polls have predicted a hung assembly in Uttarakhand. This raises the possibility of a big role for Independents and marginal players like AAP, SP, BSP and the UKD in government formation.

The BJP and Congress are locked in straight contests on 40 to 45 of the 60 seats, while the regional outfits make the fight triangular on 25-30 seats.

Published on: Thursday, March 10, 2022, 08:06 AM IST