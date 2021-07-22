Assam: Woman arrested for WhatsApp post to 'gift' cow meat to CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

A woman in Assam was arrested for allegedly uploading an 'objectionable post', proposing to 'gift' beef or cow meat to state Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. According to NDTV report, the police said, "on July 21, a girl uploaded 'objectionable post' in her WhatsApp status. We have registered a case and arrested her. Later she was released on bail because it was a bailable offence."
The woman is a resident of a village in Assam's Nalbari district.
The report further states that the woman on Wednesday had uploaded a photo of a dead cow on her WhatsApp status and in the second picture, she proposed to present the Himanta Biswa Sarma the meat of the animal.
A police official said, "The girl had allegedly mentioned in her WhatsApp status to 'gift' a piece of beef to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. On Wednesday, Muslim community celebrated Eid Ul adha all over the world and such kind of 'objectionable post' meant for Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will create disharmony among the two communities."
Surpisingly the accused is a daughter of a local BJP leader.
The Nalbari unit of Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) filed a case against the woman for creating communal disharmony between the two communities.
Notably, it is the first such case of arrest after the state government tabled the Assam Cattle Preservation Act, 2021, to regulate illegal transportation of cattle and sale of beef in Assam. The Bill also proposes to forbid sale and purchase of beef in places predominantly inhabited by Hindu, Jain, Sikh and other non-beef eating communities or within a radius of 5 km of any temple.