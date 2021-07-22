Assam: Woman arrested for WhatsApp post to 'gift' cow meat to CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

A woman in Assam was arrested for allegedly uploading an 'objectionable post', proposing to 'gift' beef or cow meat to state Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. According to NDTV report, the police said, "on July 21, a girl uploaded 'objectionable post' in her WhatsApp status. We have registered a case and arrested her. Later she was released on bail because it was a bailable offence."

The woman is a resident of a village in Assam's Nalbari district.

The report further states that the woman on Wednesday had uploaded a photo of a dead cow on her WhatsApp status and in the second picture, she proposed to present the Himanta Biswa Sarma the meat of the animal.