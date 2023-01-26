Assam: Two dead after car collides with truck & 2 motorcycles in Dhubri

ANI

Dhubri: Two girls were killed and five others were injured in a road accident at GTB road in Assam's Dhubri district after their car collided with a truck and two motorcycles which were parked on the roadside.

The injured persons have been admitted to a hospital, the Dhubri police informed.

According to police, the vehicle bearing registration number AS-17J-5224 was going towards Gauripur and collided with a truck and two motorcycles.

Following the accident, locals and police rescued the injured persons and admitted them to a nearby hospital.

"The injured persons were rushed to hospital. Two among the injured persons succumbed to their injuries at the hospital," a police officer of Dhubri district said.

