Assam Seeks Higher Access To Externally Aided Projects As CM Sarma Highlights ₹53,000 Crore Development Push

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma | X - @himantabiswa

Shillong: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday called for enhanced access to Externally Aided Projects (EAPs) for Northeastern states, stating that such initiatives have played a transformative role in accelerating development and would be crucial in sustaining the region’s growth momentum in the years ahead.

Sarma made the appeal while attending a seminar on “Leveraging Externally Aided Projects (EAPs) in the Northeastern states” held in Shillong. The seminar was chaired by Union Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and brought together Chief Ministers and senior officials from across the Northeast.

The deliberations focused on the role of EAPs, implemented in partnership with global development agencies through the Union government, in driving socio-economic development across the region.

Addressing the gathering, Sarma said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Northeastern region has witnessed unprecedented growth and transformation across multiple sectors. He noted that EAPs have emerged as a vital instrument for addressing developmental challenges in healthcare, education, livelihoods, infrastructure, environmental conservation and capacity building through a focused and result-oriented approach.

The Chief Minister said Assam has been among the major beneficiaries of EAP-supported initiatives and has effectively utilised them to foster innovation and deliver tangible benefits to the people. He observed that projects undertaken during the 14th and 15th Finance Commission periods have significantly contributed to the state's developmental progress and strengthened the Northeast’s emergence as a dynamic growth engine of the country.

Highlighting Assam’s experience with these projects, Sarma informed that the value of EAPs in the state had increased substantially from around ₹7,500 crore during the 14th Finance Commission period to nearly ₹53,000 crore under the 15th Finance Commission. While several projects have already been completed, many others are currently under implementation and continue to contribute to the state's development.

Emphasising the need to continue and expand such interventions, he said EAPs would be instrumental in unlocking new opportunities and maintaining the region’s growth trajectory.

On behalf of Assam and other Northeastern states, Sarma urged the Union Finance Minister to facilitate higher limits under EAPs, enabling state governments to undertake larger development projects. He said support from multilateral development agencies over the years had allowed Assam to pursue several transformative initiatives that were previously difficult to implement because of their high capital requirements.

According to the Chief Minister, projects worth nearly ₹53,000 crore are currently being implemented in Assam under the EAP framework. These include major investments in bridges, embankments, healthcare infrastructure, power transmission and distribution systems, advanced technology and robotics, among other sectors.

Sarma further said that apart from financial assistance, EAPs have introduced robust project management systems, global expertise and international best practices into governance mechanisms, thereby improving efficiency, transparency and service delivery.

Expressing his gratitude to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for her presence and guidance, he said the seminar provided an important platform for knowledge sharing, collaborative planning and strengthening inter-state cooperation in implementing development projects across the Northeast.

The Chief Minister said the collective commitment demonstrated by the Union Finance Minister and the leadership of the Northeastern states reflected a shared resolve to transform the region into a major contributor to India’s economic growth and development under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Assam Finance Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah, senior officials from the Union government, representatives of multilateral development agencies and delegates from across the Northeastern states were present at the seminar.