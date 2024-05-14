Assam Police Detain 2 Suspected Bangladeshi Terrorists In Guwahati; Probe Reveals Links To Al Qaeda-Affiliated Terror Group

Representative Image

Guwahati: Two suspected Bangladeshi terrorists belonging to the Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT) were arrested in Guwahati, police said.

The Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of Assam Police said that the two who were arrested on Monday have been identified as Bahar Mia and Rarely Mia.

Arrest Of The Suspected Terrorists

"Two suspected cadres, Bahar Mia (30), and Rarely Mia (40), of the Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT), an affiliate association of a terror outfit namely Al Qaeda In Indian Subcontinent (AQIS- an organisation banned in India with all its affiliated groups) were apprehended at Guwahati Railway Station by an Assam Police team yesterday," CPRO Assam Police said on Tuesday.

They are suspected cadres of ABT, an affiliate of Al Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS), which is banned in the country along with all its affiliated groups.

The police said that both the cadres are Bangladeshi nationals who were illegally staying in India without a passport and obtaining Indian documents to spread a terror network in Assam.

A Similar Case

Earlier on April 30, Tripura Police apprehended three individuals suspected of illegal entry into India in Dharmanagar, North Tripura. Upon noticing three individuals behaving suspiciously in Dharmanagar Bazar, one of the police personnel initiated a preliminary investigation. It was soon discovered that all three individuals were Bangladeshi nationals who had entered India without proper documentation, including passports.

The suspects, identified as Manju Ali, Rashel Ahmed, and Md Fahim, were promptly arrested by law enforcement officials.