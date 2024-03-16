Assam Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Schedule, Phases, Seats, Key Candidates And All You Need To Know

Election Commission on Saturday announced schedule for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in Assam. The state with 14 Lok Sabha seats will have three phase elections this year. The polls will be held on April 19, 26 and Mya 7, 2024.

This is the first elections after the delimitation exercise in the state which the opposition criticised alleging that it was carried out with the sole aim of helping the ruling BJP in the state. Assam is placed 14 as far as number of Lok Sabha seats are considered.

In 2019 Lok Sabha polls BJP won nine of the 14 seats in the states while Congress won three seats. AIUDF won two seats and Independent candidate emerged victorious on one seat. The state was a Congress stronghold till 2014 but BJP made inroads in the state winning 7 of the 14 seats in the state.

In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Congress will be trying to make a comeback while BJP will be aiming to improve its tally from nine seats. I.N.D.I.A alliance has also not formalised in the state with TMC fielding its candidates from four Lok Sabha seats. AAP, which is part of the opposition bloc, withdrew its candidate from Guwahati and asked Congress to do the same on other seats.

Key Candidates

Congress has fielded its deputy leader in the Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi from the Jorhat Lok Sabha seat. Gogoi, a two time MP, was representing Kaliabor seat in the 17th Lok Sabha. After his father and former Assam chief minister Tarun Gogoi's demise in 2020, the party has fielded him from Jorhat seat. Topon Gogoi from BJP won the seat in 2019 elections and it would be interesting to see if Gaurav wrests his father's seat from BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Congress has released list of 12 candidates for the elections and has left one seat for its alliance partner Assam Jatiya Parishad.

The counting of votes for the 14 Lok Sabha seats in Assam will be taken up on June 4, 2024 and results will be declared the same day.