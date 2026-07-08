Assam Launches 'Janmadin Seuj Shapat Udyan' To Encourage Birthday Tree Plantation Across 126 Constituencies |

Guwahati: Assam Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah on Tuesday launched the 'Janmadin Seuj Shapat Udyan' (Birthday Green Pledge Garden), a statewide initiative that encourages people to celebrate their birthdays by planting trees, with plans to establish one such garden in each of the state's 126 Assembly constituencies.

The initiative was inaugurated at Topatoli in Sonapur under the Dimoria Legislative Assembly Constituency, where two-year-old Bhaswika Talukdar marked her birthday by planting a sapling, becoming one of the first participants in the programme.

Launched under the Environment, Forest and Climate Change Department, the initiative seeks to transform birthdays into occasions for environmental conservation by encouraging citizens to plant a tree on their special day. The proposed gardens will serve as designated public spaces where people can plant saplings and develop a long-term connection with nature while contributing to the state's afforestation efforts.

Addressing the gathering, Mallabaruah said the initiative had been conceived to encourage greater public participation in environmental conservation.

"While the Forest Department has been carrying out afforestation programmes across the State, this initiative gives every citizen an opportunity to become a stakeholder in protecting our environment. A tree planted on one's birthday carries memories, emotions and a sense of responsibility that grows stronger with time," he said.

The minister said the first Janmadin Seuj Shapat Udyan had been established in the Dimoria Assembly constituency and similar gardens would be developed across all 126 Assembly constituencies in phases. He said the department would work with local legislators to identify suitable and easily accessible locations for the gardens.

Mallabaruah said citizens would be encouraged to visit these gardens on their birthdays, plant a sapling and take a pledge to protect nature. The Forest Department, he added, would maintain the planted trees to ensure their long-term survival, enabling participants to watch them grow over the years.

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Highlighting the idea behind the initiative, the minister said people often develop a special bond with trees planted on memorable occasions such as birthdays. He said this emotional connection could encourage families to revisit the gardens, monitor the growth of the saplings and actively participate in preserving Assam's green cover.

The launch programme also saw participation from several local residents celebrating their birthdays, with Bhaswika's sapling plantation symbolising the beginning of the campaign.

Dimoria MLA Dr. Tapan Das and senior officials of the Forest Department were present at the inaugural programme.