Assam Assembly Erupts Over FIR Registration, Crime Data Claims |

Guwahati: The opening day of the Budget Session of the 16th Assam Legislative Assembly witnessed a heated exchange between Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pijush Hazarika and Raijor Dal MLA Akhil Gogoi during Question Hour over the registration of FIRs by Assam Police.

The question was originally addressed to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who also holds the Home portfolio. However, in his absence, Hazarika replied on the government's behalf. The Chief Minister is in New Delhi and is expected to return on Tuesday morning.

The confrontation began after Gogoi raised concerns over the alleged non-registration of FIRs even after complaints were entered as General Diary (GD) entries at police stations. He alleged that the police were deliberately keeping the number of FIRs low to project a lower crime rate in official records. Referring to the government's claim that crime in the state had fallen by 28 per cent due to the police force's initiatives, Gogoi questioned the basis for the figures.

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"The police have been doing this to ensure that fewer cases are reflected in National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data. The replies to the questions I raised have not been addressed. I asked about the number of GD entries and the FIRs registered on those complaints," Gogoi said.

Gogoi had sought detailed information from the government, including the number of GD entries recorded at police stations between July 1, 2024, and June 30, 2026, the number of complaints that underwent preliminary inquiry, how many were converted into FIRs, the number of cases involving medical examination, and the annual gap between GD entries and FIR registrations.

He also alleged that both the Chief Minister and Hazarika were trying to avoid answering his questions. The remarks drew strong objections from the treasury benches.

Responding to Gogoi, Hazarika referred to the cases registered against the Raijor Dal MLA.

"According to police records, there are 32 cases registered against Akhil Gogoi in different police stations across Assam. Yet he claims that all of them are fake cases," the minister said. He also alleged discrepancies in Gogoi's election disclosures.

"According to government data, Gogoi has 32 cases registered against him. He confessed in the House that there are 165 cases pending against him, but he mentioned only 21 cases in his election affidavit. Wrong information was furnished and we will take up the matter legally," Hazarika added.

As the exchange intensified, Speaker Ranjeet Kumar Dass intervened and directed that Gogoi's remarks suggesting the Chief Minister was avoiding questions be expunged from the Assembly records.

"We withdraw the claims from the Assembly proceedings. The Chief Minister may remain absent from the House due to various parliamentary and official engagements," the Speaker said.

Explaining the government's position, Hazarika said provisions under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) allow police officers to conduct a preliminary scrutiny of complaints that appear to be non-cognisable or suspected to be malicious.

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"Many individuals file false cases to harass innocent people. Therefore, under the BNS, if the officer in charge of a police station believes that a complaint is non-cognisable or malicious in nature, permission from the DSP is required before any inquiry can proceed," he said.

Hazarika said the preliminary inquiry is completed within 14 days of receiving the DSP's approval, and an FIR is registered only if a cognisable offence is established.

The minister also clarified the distinction between GD entries and FIRs, stating that every incident reported to a police station is entered in the General Diary within 24 hours, but not every GD entry results in an FIR. He added that the entire system has now been digitised.

He further said complainants who believe their complaints have not been dealt with fairly can approach the Superintendent of Police or seek legal remedies through the courts.