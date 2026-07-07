Assam Eyes Stronger Japan Ties In Semiconductors, Clean Energy After India-Japan Summit |

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday said the state is keen to play a greater role in deepening the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership, with a focus on semiconductors, clean energy and Japanese language training.

In a post on X, Sarma said he met Japanese Ambassador to India, Ono Keiichi, at his official residence in the national capital, where the envoy hosted him for Cha-no-yu, the traditional Japanese tea ceremony.

"I am grateful to H.E. Mr. Ono Keiichi, Ambassador of Japan to India, for hosting me at his residence in New Delhi for Cha-no-yu, the traditional Japanese tea ceremony," the Chief Minister wrote.

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Sarma said the two sides held a 'productive exchange' on emerging areas of cooperation and discussed the outcomes of the recently concluded India-Japan Summit, particularly the opportunities it offers Assam in semiconductor research, clean energy and Japanese language training.

The Chief Minister said he reaffirmed Assam's commitment to contributing meaningfully to the growing strategic partnership between India and Japan.

The meeting comes amid expanding engagement between Assam and Japan across sectors such as industry, technology, skill development and infrastructure. The state has been actively seeking Japanese investments and technical collaboration, especially in high-technology manufacturing, renewable energy and human resource development, as part of its broader push to attract global investment.