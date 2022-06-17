Assam floods: 11 lakh people displaced; Brahmaputra close to bursting its banks

The water levels in the Brahmaputra and other rivers are flowing above the danger level in many areas. 1,510 villages are currently underwater | Twitter/@JajaborManas

As many as four people died in the last 24 hours in Assam due to the floods in the state, which has displaced over 11 lakh people in 25 districts.

Water levels in Manas, Pagladiya, Puthimari, Kopili, Gaurang and Brahmaputra rivers were above danger levels on Friday morning even as over 19782.80 hectares of cropland was submerged under floodwater.

According to state government data, 1,510 villages under 72 revenue circles are currently underwater.

The road connectivity among three districts - Cachar, Karimganj and Hailakandi- in Barak Valley and the rest of the state has been disrupted, following landslides on National Highway-6 in Meghalaya, which links Guwahati and Silchar in Assam with the neighbouring state and also with Tripura.

At least six trains have been cancelled, and four partially cancelled following waterlogging on the tracks between Nalbari and Ghograpar of the Rangiya division in Lower Assam, according to an official.

Most parts of capital Guwahati has come to a standstill due to waterlogging for the third consecutive day. Several landslides have also been reported in Guwahati city with three persons getting injured in Ajantanagar in the Noonmati area.

Warnings about heavy rainfall have been issued across various districts. In Kamrup Metropolitan District, all educational institutes have been asked to remain closed. In the Dima Hasao district, the Deputy Commissioner has ordered the closure of all educational institutes from June 15-18.

According to a bulletin issued by the ASDMA, 13 embankments were breached, and 64 roads and a bridge were damaged due to the deluge.

During the monsoon season (June–October), floods are a very common occurrence. Deforestation in the Brahmaputra watershed has resulted in increased siltation levels, flash floods, and soil erosion in critical downstream habitat, such as the Kaziranga National Park in middle Assam.

Occasionally, massive flooding causes huge losses to crops, life, and property. Periodic flooding is a natural phenomenon which is ecologically important because it helps maintain the lowland grasslands and associated wildlife.

Periodic floods also deposit fresh alluvium, replenishing the fertile soil of the Brahmaputra River Valley. Thus flooding, agriculture, and agricultural practices are closely connected.

The effects of flooding can be devastating and cause significant damage to crops and houses, serious bank erosive with consequent loss of homesteads, school and land, and loss of many lives, livestock, and fisheries.

