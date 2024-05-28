Assam Encounter Video: Notorious Dacoit Afzal Hussain Laskar Dies In Cross Firing With Cachar Police; CM Orders Magistratorial Enquiry

PM

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday announced on social media platform X that Afzal Hussain Laskar, a notorious dacoit also known as Lal, was killed in a police encounter near the Silchar-Hailakandi border.

According to reports, incident happened when the Cachar police intercepted Laskar and his gang, leading to a confrontation during which Laskar opened fire on the police. In self-defense, the police shot Laskar, who was subsequently declared dead.

A magistratorial inquiry has been ordered to investigate the incident, with further legal action underway.

Assam Chief Minister taking to wrote, "Notorious dacoit Afzal Hussain Laskar, alias Lal, was intercepted by Cachar Police near the Silchar-Hailakandi border. After firing at police, he was shot in self-defense and later declared dead. A magistratorial enquiry has been ordered into the incident. Further legal action is underway."

In addition to Borbhuiyan's death, the Cachar police successfully arrested one of his associates.

A purported CCTV footage of the encounter has surfaced online. The video shows 5-6 men surrounding a white car. One of the men points a gun at the car's driver. The video then shows the car moving a couple of meters before it comes to a stop.

However, the FPJ has not verified the viral video.

Afzal Hossain was a notorious criminal involved in multiple robberies across the Cachar district, as per reports. Numerous police records and criminal cases had been registered against the deceased Afzal Hussain Borbhuiyan at various police stations in the district.