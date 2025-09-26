 Assam: Counting Begins For Bodoland Territorial Council Elections Amid Tight Security Across Five Districts
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaAssam: Counting Begins For Bodoland Territorial Council Elections Amid Tight Security Across Five Districts

Assam: Counting Begins For Bodoland Territorial Council Elections Amid Tight Security Across Five Districts

Kokrajhar district has 12 constituencies out of a total of 40 seats in the BTC. A total of 100 candidates contested elections in these 12 constituencies. Of these, 43 candidates contested from the Kokrajhar sub-division, 48 from the Gossaigaon sub-division, and one from Parbatjhora.

ANIUpdated: Friday, September 26, 2025, 11:36 AM IST
article-image
Counting of votes for the fifth general elections of the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) began at 8 am on Friday amid tight security. | X @ANI

Kokrajhar: Counting of votes for the fifth general elections of the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) began at 8 am on Friday amid tight security.

Kokrajhar district has 12 constituencies out of a total of 40 seats in the BTC. A total of 100 candidates contested elections in these 12 constituencies. Of these, 43 candidates contested from the Kokrajhar sub-division, 48 from the Gossaigaon sub-division, and one from Parbatjhora.

A total of 316 candidates contested the elections this time, across five districts, Kokrajhar, Chirang, Udalguri, Baksa, and Tamulpur, under the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR).

The polling for the BTC elections took place on September 22.

FPJ Shorts
‘Pata Chal Raha Hai Pakistan…’: Irfan Pathan Trolls Men In Green Live On Air After Missed Run-Out Chance Against Bangladesh During Asia Cup 2025 Match
‘Pata Chal Raha Hai Pakistan…’: Irfan Pathan Trolls Men In Green Live On Air After Missed Run-Out Chance Against Bangladesh During Asia Cup 2025 Match
AP Shocker: Toddler Dies After Falling Into Hot Milk Container At Anantapur School; Chilling CCTV Footage Surfaces
AP Shocker: Toddler Dies After Falling Into Hot Milk Container At Anantapur School; Chilling CCTV Footage Surfaces
Is EPFO Set To Launch ATM Withdrawals For PF? Major Decision Expected That Could Transform Access To Your Savings
Is EPFO Set To Launch ATM Withdrawals For PF? Major Decision Expected That Could Transform Access To Your Savings
Pune Horror: 6-Year-Old Boy Killed By Leopard While Studying Outside Home In Junnar
Pune Horror: 6-Year-Old Boy Killed By Leopard While Studying Outside Home In Junnar
Read Also
US President Donald Trump Announces 100% Tariff On Pharmaceutical Imports From October 1; How Will...
article-image

Pramod Boro, the President of the United People's Party Liberal (UPPL), is the current Chief of the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC), where his party faces competition from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the ruling party in Assam.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has held several election campaign rallies in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) in the run-up to the elections.

As the BJP released its manifesto, CM Sarma said, "This election will ensure a new journey in the Bodoland Territorial Region. BJP has released the Sankalp Patra for the BTC election. We will implement all schemes in the BTR region. Five lakh women of BTR will be included in the Assam Orunodoi Scheme, the Mahila Udyamita Scheme, and girl students of BTR will get benefits under the Nijut Moina Scheme. BJP will work to provide constitutional safeguards and land rights to the people of BTR."

Meanwhile, Pramod Boro has maintained that their regime has brought peace to the BTR after years of violence.

Read Also
Kerala High Court Pulls Up Lawyer For PIL Against Arundhati Roy’s Book Cover Showing Her Smoking
article-image

In the previous BTC elections, the BJP and the UPPL had jointly formed the Bodoland Territorial Council government.

The Hagrama Mohilary-led Bodoland People's Party (BPF), Congress, and other regional parties also contested this election.

Of the total 40 council constituencies, 30 are reserved for Scheduled Tribes (ST), five for non-STs, and the remaining five are unreserved.

The BTC constituencies include 26.58 lakh voters.

According to the Assam State Election Commission, there are 3279 polling stations across the 40 constituencies.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

AP Shocker: Toddler Dies After Falling Into Hot Milk Container At Anantapur School; Chilling CCTV...

AP Shocker: Toddler Dies After Falling Into Hot Milk Container At Anantapur School; Chilling CCTV...

PM Modi And Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge Pay Tribute To Manmohan Singh On His 93rd Birth...

PM Modi And Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge Pay Tribute To Manmohan Singh On His 93rd Birth...

MiG-21 Retires: India Bids Farewell To IAF’s Iconic Fighter Jet During Decommissioning Ceremony...

MiG-21 Retires: India Bids Farewell To IAF’s Iconic Fighter Jet During Decommissioning Ceremony...

Assam: Counting Begins For Bodoland Territorial Council Elections Amid Tight Security Across Five...

Assam: Counting Begins For Bodoland Territorial Council Elections Amid Tight Security Across Five...

'Slapped, Kicked, Dragged On Road': Bengaluru Bullies Brutally Beat Helpless Woman In City Market; 2...

'Slapped, Kicked, Dragged On Road': Bengaluru Bullies Brutally Beat Helpless Woman In City Market; 2...