Assam: Cough syrup bottles worth Rs 1 crore seized, 2 held

"The consignment was being transported by truck from Punjab to Manipur. The price of each bottle is around Rs 500," Joint Commissioner of Police, Partha Sarathi Mahanta told ANI.

ANIUpdated: Monday, July 18, 2022, 05:43 PM IST
article-image
Representative

The Guwahati city police busted an interstate drugs network and seized a consignment containing 20,000 cough syrup bottles worth over Rs 1 crore from a truck and arrested two persons, said police officials on Monday.

The truck was intercepted in the Gorchuk area.

In another incident, the Government Railway Police recovered 2.042 kgs of Opium from a Bihar-bound train at Guwahati Railway Station and apprehended two persons.

The accused have been identified as Abhyas Kumar and Sumal Kumar.

An official of GRP said that the accused were reportedly carrying the drugs from Dimapur to Bihar by train.

The market value of the seized drug is estimated at around Rs. 1.4 crore.

Further investigations are underway.

