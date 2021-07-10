Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma allocates additional portfolios to two cabinet ministers

Not less than a week for the reshuffle of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's central cabinet, now Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has announced reshuffle of two ministers in state cabinet. As per the order dated as of July 7, Assam CM announced reshuffling of portfolios of state ministers Urkhao Gwra Brahma and Ranuj Pegu.

Issuing the reshuffle order, Brahma, who holds the Handloom and Textile, and Soil Conservation portfolios, will also be the in-charge of the Welfare of Bodoland Department, it said.

Besides the Education (Higher, Secondary and Elementary) Department, Pegu will also take care of the Welfare of Plain Tribes and Backward Classes Department.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Himanta Biswa Sarma was sworn in as the 15th Chief Minister of Assam on May 10, replacing former Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal.