 Assam: CBI Conducts Nationwide Raids In Connection With Trading Scam, Seizes Evidence
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaAssam: CBI Conducts Nationwide Raids In Connection With Trading Scam, Seizes Evidence

Assam: CBI Conducts Nationwide Raids In Connection With Trading Scam, Seizes Evidence

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has taken over the probe of 41 cases related to unregulated deposit or trading schemes in Assam, following a recommendation from the Assam Government. Since assuming responsibility, the CBI has intensified its investigation, conducting fresh searches at 92 locations across five states.

Digjyoti LahkarUpdated: Friday, November 15, 2024, 11:23 PM IST
article-image
CBI | Representational Image

Guwahati, November 15: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has taken over the probe of 41 cases related to unregulated deposit or trading schemes in Assam, following a recommendation from the Assam Government. Since assuming responsibility, the CBI has intensified its investigation, conducting fresh searches at 92 locations across five states.

These searches have led to the seizure of 24 mobile phones, 18 desktops, 7 hard drives, and 11 laptops. During its investigation, the CBI has successfully traced databases containing details of depositors who were misled into investing in these unregulated schemes.

Notably, in one particular case involving AJRS Marketing Pvt. Ltd., CBI apprehended the prime accused, who had been evading authorities since the registration of the FIR. He was located at a hideout in Siliguri, where incriminating evidence was also recovered. The accused was eventually presented before the Court of the Special Judge (CBI Cases), which granted CBI his custody for interrogation and further investigation.

CBI remains committed to uncovering the full extent of these fraudulent activities and bringing the perpetrators to justice. Further investigation in connection with the matter is underway.

FPJ Shorts
Assam: CBI Conducts Nationwide Raids In Connection With Trading Scam, Seizes Evidence
Assam: CBI Conducts Nationwide Raids In Connection With Trading Scam, Seizes Evidence
'Sharam Aani Chahiye': DCM Devendra Fadnavis Slams Congress' Kanhaiya Kumar For Targetting His Wife Amruta Fadnavis Over Her Instagram Reels; Watch Video
'Sharam Aani Chahiye': DCM Devendra Fadnavis Slams Congress' Kanhaiya Kumar For Targetting His Wife Amruta Fadnavis Over Her Instagram Reels; Watch Video
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: State Decides; Freebies, Caste Politics, And The Battle For Power
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: State Decides; Freebies, Caste Politics, And The Battle For Power
Disha Patani's Father Cheated Of ₹25 Lakh By Fraudsters Promising Job In UP Govt, FIR Lodged
Disha Patani's Father Cheated Of ₹25 Lakh By Fraudsters Promising Job In UP Govt, FIR Lodged
Read Also
Assam: Guwahati Police Arrests 8 After Busting Cyber Fraud Syndicate
article-image

Earlier, on October 8, the Assam government handed over these 41 cases to the CBI for a fair investigation of the online stock trading scam. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma assured to provide full support to ensure that justice is served at the earliest.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Assam: CBI Conducts Nationwide Raids In Connection With Trading Scam, Seizes Evidence

Assam: CBI Conducts Nationwide Raids In Connection With Trading Scam, Seizes Evidence

Rajasthan: RAS Officers Demand Protection Act For Employees After SDM Slapped During Poll Duty

Rajasthan: RAS Officers Demand Protection Act For Employees After SDM Slapped During Poll Duty

Nagaland State Lottery Result: November 15, 2024, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: November 15, 2024, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: November 15, 2024, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: November 15, 2024, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of...

Viral Delhi Metro Video: Woman Pushes Fellow Passenger Out Of Transport, Abuses Her During Fight

Viral Delhi Metro Video: Woman Pushes Fellow Passenger Out Of Transport, Abuses Her During Fight