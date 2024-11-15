Assam: CBI Conducts Nationwide Raids In Connection With Trading Scam, Seizes Evidence

CBI | Representational Image

Guwahati, November 15: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has taken over the probe of 41 cases related to unregulated deposit or trading schemes in Assam, following a recommendation from the Assam Government. Since assuming responsibility, the CBI has intensified its investigation, conducting fresh searches at 92 locations across five states.

These searches have led to the seizure of 24 mobile phones, 18 desktops, 7 hard drives, and 11 laptops. During its investigation, the CBI has successfully traced databases containing details of depositors who were misled into investing in these unregulated schemes.

Notably, in one particular case involving AJRS Marketing Pvt. Ltd., CBI apprehended the prime accused, who had been evading authorities since the registration of the FIR. He was located at a hideout in Siliguri, where incriminating evidence was also recovered. The accused was eventually presented before the Court of the Special Judge (CBI Cases), which granted CBI his custody for interrogation and further investigation.

CBI remains committed to uncovering the full extent of these fraudulent activities and bringing the perpetrators to justice. Further investigation in connection with the matter is underway.

Earlier, on October 8, the Assam government handed over these 41 cases to the CBI for a fair investigation of the online stock trading scam. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma assured to provide full support to ensure that justice is served at the earliest.