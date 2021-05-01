Assam Assembly polls: BJP, allies will win 83 seats, says state party chief Ranjeet Kumar Dass ahead of results

Just a day ahead of the counting of votes for the assembly polls, Bharatiya Janata Paarty chief of Assam state Ranjeet Kumar Dass has claimed that the party will emerge victoriously. The state Assembly strength is 126 and the BJP claims to win comfortably above the majority mark of 64 although the projection is far below the 100 seats.

As per a report, Ranjeet Kumar Dass breaking the numbers that the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) will suffer reverses and will have to settle with just eight seats. The BJP will win 70 seats, he said, adding the United People's Party Liberal (UPPL), another partner, will win five seats.

As per the exit polls prediction, BJP may win 73 out of the 126 seats.

"Together with allies, we will get 83 seats in the 126-member assembly. There are 21 seats which are doubtful, and we are expecting from these seats we will garner at least three seats and our tally will touch 86. In Barak valley we will get seven seats," said Mr Dass.