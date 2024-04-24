Asaduddin Owaisi Wishes To See Hijab-Clad Woman As India's PM

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi |

Asaduddin Owaisi, the leader of AIMIM, is currently on a five-day tour of Bihar, with his base camp set up in Kishanganj. AIMIM has fielded Akhtarul Iman from the Kishanganj Lok Sabha constituency.

While campaigning for Akhtarul, the AIMIM chief expressed his desire to see a woman wearing a hijab become the Prime Minister of India.

Addressing an election rally in Routa on Tuesday, Owaisi sharply criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Owaisi denounced the BJP's attempts to infringe upon the rights of women to wear the hijab, he also questioned the silence of sitting MP Mohammad Jawed on the matter.

However, Owaisi asserted his party's opposition to such measures and pledged to continue defending the rights of women to wear the hijab, veil, and chadar.

The Congress party has shown faith in Jawed one more time by making him the party candidate Kishanganj constituency for the upcoming Lok Sabha election.

Notably, the NDA has nominated JD(U)'s Mujahid Alam as its candidate from Kishanganj.

The competition in Kishanganj is triangular, with all candidates intensively campaigning for votes.

The voters will cast their votes on April 26 for the five Lok Sabha seats of Bihar, including Katihar, Purnia, Bhagalpur, Banka, and Kishanganj. The counting of votes for all 543 Lok Sabha seats will take place on June 4.