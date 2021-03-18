As West Bengal Elections 2021 near, 'high-voltage' constituency Nandigram turns violent over TMC-BJP clash

Kolkata: The ‘high voltage’ constituency Nandigram on Thursday turned into a battlefield as the supporters of the ruling TMC and the BJP clashed while defected leader Suvendu Adhikari started his poll campaign.

According to Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, who was also campaigning for Suvendu stated that no sooner did the youth wing cadres of West Bengal BJP started appealing to people to vote for BJP, than the TMC cadres started hitting the saffron camp supporters.

“Several BJP cadres were injured during the Padayatra of Suvendhu Adhikari, out of which three are serious and his head was bleeding profusely after he was beaten up by something heavy. The TMC has completely resorted to violence to beat the popularity of the BJP,” said Pradhan seeking immediate deployment of paramilitary forces in Nandigram from the Election Commission.