As President Murmu Turns 65, Rashtrapati Bhavan's Resources To Soon Be Open To The Public

President of India Droupadi Murmu | FP Photo

President Droupadi Murmu, who turns 65 on Tuesday, is bringing Rashtrapati Bhavan into the 21st century in a number of ways. These include a plan to open the Rashtrapati Bhavan library, which is being digitised, to researchers, and even laypeople; celebrating statehood days in the first citizen's residence instead of the state bhavans, and possibly opening the presidential estate's sports facilities to both amateurs and professionals.

Murmu is not the first president to take on this responsibility; APJ Abdul Kalam and Pranab Mukherjee have contributed. Officials claim that the Rashtrapati Bhavan (RB) resources will not be restricted to employees and inhabitants of the presidential estate, something that Murmu has made clear.

Plan to bring states and centre closer

One of the officials, according to a Hindustan Times report, stated that the goal of the plan to celebrate statehood days is to bring the states closer to the presidential estate. Statehood days are currently only observed in the individual state bhavans.

RASHTRAPATI BHAVAN TO OPEN FOR PUBLIC VIEWING FOR SIX DAYS A WEEK FROM JUNE 1 https://t.co/AkBdtCHu6W — Satinath Purakayastha (@satinathpk) May 17, 2023

The public will be able to access the 33,000 books, including 2,000 rare books, in the RB library online. A Catalogue of the Original Works of William Hogarth, the oldest book in it, was released in 1795. The Pranab Mukherjee Library, named after India's 13th President, will be open to the public even though the main library's materials, which are located adjacent to the President's office, may only be viewed online. Online and offline materials are available to everyone. For researchers, students, and other individuals, arrangements are being made, the official continued. It is set to open sometime in the next 4 months.

President Murmu puts her personal touch to the role

After taking office as President of India on July 25, Murmu has infused her personality into the role. When she recently met 1,500 members of Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTG) in RB, she addressed them by saying, "My heart beats for you, and when you progress, I will feel my stay in RB has been useful."

Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTG) representatives of Onge and Andamanese communities has created history as they met with the Honorable President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmu, marking a significant milestone for indigenous tribal communities. pic.twitter.com/XSw2hwgesL — Port Blair Municipal Council, A&N Islands (@PBMC_ANI) June 14, 2023

Diwali gifts for all employees

Officials emphasised that starting with Diwali 2022, Murmu no longer distributes presents exclusively to RB personnel. One kg packages of candy were to be handed to every employee in RB, including the gardener, drivers, and her secretary, according to another officer.

Read Also President Murmu Is 1st Indian To Be Conferred With Suriname's Highest Civilian Award