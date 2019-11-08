As Modi govt removes SPG for Gandhis, Cong workers protest outside Amit Shah's house

The Congress today launched a scathing attack on the BJP-led Central Government over the removal of Special Protection Group (SPG) cover for Sonia, Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi.
"Two former Prime Ministers of the country -- Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi were murdered. It was former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who amended the law to give the family of Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi SPG cover," Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal said.
He cited the example of former Prime Minister VP Singh who "made the same mistake for Rajiv Gandhi and the country paid a price for it". He accused the current dispensation of being blinded by personal revenge and political vendetta.
The decision was taken by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) who reviewed the security cover of three Congress leaders and decided to withdraw their SPG security cover. The Central government has now decided to provide them with Z plus security cover. CRPF personnel will now guard the members of the Gandhi family.
Rahul Gandhi tweeted a thank you note for the SPG for working "tirelessly to protect me and my family over the years".
"On what circumstances the Home Ministry decided to do this? Usually, the SPG security is under the Cabinet Secretary and not with the Home Ministry but here the Home Ministry has issued the withdrawal notice. On what basis they have withdrawn the SPG cover. They are playing with the life of Sonia, Rahul, and Priyanka," said Venugopal.
"There were rumours a month ago that the SPG cover will be withdrawn. At that time, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh had written to the Cabinet Secretary, raising the concerns but there was no reply for the Cabinet Secretary regarding that," he added.
He is not the only one who has criticised the move. many Congress leaders, including Randeep Singh Surjewala, Ahmed Patel and Sachin Pilot have accused the BJP-led government of descending "to the ultimate personal vendetta mechanism" and of being blinded by hatred and a need for revenge. The Indian Youth Congress (IYC) held a protest against Home Minister Amit Shah outside his house.
The Rajasthan's unit of the Congress on Friday alleged that the decision is "politically motivated" and part of a "big conspiracy".
