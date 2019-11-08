As Modi govt removes SPG for Gandhis, Cong workers protest outside Amit Shah's house

The Congress today launched a scathing attack on the BJP-led Central Government over the removal of Special Protection Group (SPG) cover for Sonia, Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi.

"Two former Prime Ministers of the country -- Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi were murdered. It was former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who amended the law to give the family of Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi SPG cover," Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal said.

He cited the example of former Prime Minister VP Singh who "made the same mistake for Rajiv Gandhi and the country paid a price for it". He accused the current dispensation of being blinded by personal revenge and political vendetta.

The decision was taken by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) who reviewed the security cover of three Congress leaders and decided to withdraw their SPG security cover. The Central government has now decided to provide them with Z plus security cover. CRPF personnel will now guard the members of the Gandhi family.

Rahul Gandhi tweeted a thank you note for the SPG for working "tirelessly to protect me and my family over the years".