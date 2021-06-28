As daily cases decline, count of COVID-19 beds decreased at various Delhi hospitals

Amid a steady fall in daily COVID-19 cases in the national capital, the number of beds dedicated for use of coronavirus patients have been reduced at various hospitals in Delhi, according to an official order issued on Monday. The number of beds, including ICU beds, have been reduced at LNJP Hospital, Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital, Burari Hospital and GTB Hospital, among other facilities.

According to the order issued by the city health department, the de-escalation is to be carried out at 20 facilities, including hospitals and Covid care centres run by the Delhi government. At LNJP Hospital, the number of Covid beds after de-escalation stands at 700, while the reduced ICU beds count is 700, the order said.

At RGSSH, the number of Covid beds after de-escalation stands at 150, while the reduced ICU beds count is 150, it said.

RGSSH is a 650-bed facility, and by mid-May about 500 beds were earmarked for treating Covid patients. Other facilities include, GTB Hospital, DDU Hospital, Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital, Yamuna Sports Complex Covid care centre, Gurudwara Rakabganj Covid care centre, which will also see reduction in beds.

According to the order, de-escalation of beds has been ordered at 20 facilities, and the total number of beds after de-escalation be 3,000 while the total number of ICU beds after de-escalation would stand at 1,620.

The national capital reported 59 cases of COVID-19, the lowest this year so far, and two deaths on Monday, according to data shared by the health department here.

The case positivity rate has dipped to 0.10 per cent.

On Sunday, Delhi reported 89 cases with a positivity rate of 0.12 per cent, and four deaths. The total number of COVID-19 cases reported in Delhi since the beginning of the pandemic has reached 14,33,993. Of this, over 14.07 lakh patients have recovered so far and the death toll stands at 24,967.