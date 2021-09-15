As BJP announces swearing in of new Gujarat cabinet today, here is all you need to know

Days after Bhupendra Patel's surprise appointment as Gujarat Chief Minister, political changes continue to take place in the western state. Even as new ministers prepare to take oath in Gandhinagar, reports suggest that many top officials including Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel and Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama may be dropped from their posts.

The list of new ministers has not been declared officially. According to state party spokesperson Yamal Vyas, the swearing-in ceremony will be held after 2 pm in the capital city Gandhinagar. There is speculation that Patel would induct many new faces in his cabinet, and several old timers may have to vacate the space for young leaders.

Gujarat BJP in-charge Bhupender Yadav has been holding marathon meetings in Gandhinagar since the last two days to finalise the list.

As per an India Today report, other existing Ministers such as Bachu Khabad, Vasan Ahir, Kishor Kanani, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Vibhavari Dave, and Kunvarji Bavaliya could also find themselves dropped from the Cabinet. New additions, the article suggests may include Kiritsinh Rana, Shashikant Pandya, Atmaram Parmar, Govind Patel, Rushikesh Patel, Ketan Inamdar, and Arvind Rayani.

With the state Assembly elections scheduled in December 2022, the BJP is banking on Patel, a Patidar, for poll victory. A first time MLA from the Ghatlodia seat (previously held by former Gujarat chief minister and current Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel), he had taken oath alone on Monday. A day earlier, he had been unanimously elected the BJP legislature party leader.

But the changes are not limited to the ministerial level alone. As per reports, there have also been a slew of bureaucratic changes since the new Chief Minister was appointed. As per a September 15 notice issued by he Governor, several IAS officers have been shuffled.

