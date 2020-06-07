Arvind Kejriwal's Delhi Govt lifts 'special corona fee' on liquor from June 10; raises VAT on all categories of alcohol from 20% to 25%

The AAP government had imposed 'special corona fee' on the sale of liquor in national capital from April 5. "Under the Delhi Excise Act, 2009, Delhi government will levy 70 per cent of the minimum retail price on all categories of liquor sold through retail licensees for consumption 'off' the premises," a government notification had read.

Meanwhile, according to data received from the Delhi Excise Department, the government collected Rs 110 crore till May 21 under the 'special corona fee'. The data further said that national capital has more than 850 liquor shops, of which around 150 are located in malls and at the airport - which will not be allowed to operate amid the COVID-19 enforced lockdown.