Arvind Kejriwal's Delhi Govt lifts 'special corona fee' on liquor from June 10; raises VAT on all categories of alcohol from 20% to 25%

The Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government has on Sunday decided to lift the '70 per cent special corona fee' on liquor from June 10. However, the government has increased the Value Added Tax (VAT) on all categories of liquor from 20 per cent to 25 per cent, an official said.
The AAP government had imposed 'special corona fee' on the sale of liquor in national capital from April 5. "Under the Delhi Excise Act, 2009, Delhi government will levy 70 per cent of the minimum retail price on all categories of liquor sold through retail licensees for consumption 'off' the premises," a government notification had read.
Meanwhile, according to data received from the Delhi Excise Department, the government collected Rs 110 crore till May 21 under the 'special corona fee'. The data further said that national capital has more than 850 liquor shops, of which around 150 are located in malls and at the airport - which will not be allowed to operate amid the COVID-19 enforced lockdown.
On Sunday, the government has also allowed restaurants, malls, and places of worship to open. He also said that the Delhi border, which was sealed last week, will be open for inter-state movement from Monday.
While addressing citizens via video-conferencing, Arvind Kejriwal said, "All restaurants, malls, and places of worship to open in the national capital from tomorrow." "Hotels and banquet halls to remain closed in Delhi," he added.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)