FPJ Fast Facts: Delhi - what's open, what's closed?

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal today announced that the Delhi government will be easing up the lockdown from tomorrow. Kejriwal said that he is taking this decision as per the new guidelines issued by the central government.

While declaring the opening up plan, he also said that all the necessary precautions like maintaining social distancing and wearing masks at public places will be taken care of.

Here is the list of what's open, what's closed?

What will open:

Religious places

Restaurants

Malls

What will be closed:

Hotels and Banquet halls will not open in Delhi.

While talking about not opening hotels and banquet halls, Kejriwal said that they will need these places for converting into hospitals in the near future as the number of COVID-19 cases in Delhi are increasing rapidly.

Rules about Delhi border and hospitals in Delhi

Delhi borders will also open from tomorrow

Hospitals run by Delhi government will be reserved only for Delhi residents

Central government hospitals will be open for all

Private hospitals in Delhi will be open only for Delhi COVID patients

However, hospitals doing special surgeries are allowed to take patients from outside Delhi

Kejriwal said that the decision about the hospitals was taken after considering the responses submitted by Delhi residents to the government.

Listen to his full speech here: