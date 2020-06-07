FPJ Fast Facts: Delhi - what's open, what's closed?

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal today announced that the Delhi government will be easing up the lockdown from tomorrow. Kejriwal said that he is taking this decision as per the new guidelines issued by the central government.
While declaring the opening up plan, he also said that all the necessary precautions like maintaining social distancing and wearing masks at public places will be taken care of.
Here is the list of what's open, what's closed?
What will open:
Religious places
Restaurants
Malls
What will be closed:
Hotels and Banquet halls will not open in Delhi.
While talking about not opening hotels and banquet halls, Kejriwal said that they will need these places for converting into hospitals in the near future as the number of COVID-19 cases in Delhi are increasing rapidly.
Rules about Delhi border and hospitals in Delhi
Delhi borders will also open from tomorrow
Hospitals run by Delhi government will be reserved only for Delhi residents
Central government hospitals will be open for all
Private hospitals in Delhi will be open only for Delhi COVID patients
However, hospitals doing special surgeries are allowed to take patients from outside Delhi
Kejriwal said that the decision about the hospitals was taken after considering the responses submitted by Delhi residents to the government.
Listen to his full speech here:
Arvind Kejriwal while opening up said that opening up the economy does not mean that the pandemic is over.
He also said that all the people while going out must ensure that they do the 3 things and that is maintaining social distancing, wearing masks, and washing hands frequently.
While declaring the easing up of the lockdown, he requested elderly people in the city to not go out and maintain the lockdown at their personal level.
Kejriwal insisted that old age persons with comorbidities should remain in their homes to avoid the health hazard as many of the reported deaths are from the old age group.
