'Arvind Kejriwal 'Stands Guilty, Will Not Be Forgiven', Says Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Amid Ongoing Legal Battles

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said Arvind Kejriwal may defend himself legally but “stands guilty” in the eyes of the people. Her remarks came days after a trial court discharged Kejriwal in the excise policy case. Gupta said the matter will now move to the High Court and flagged other alleged controversies.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, March 01, 2026, 11:20 PM IST
article-image
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha (L) & Aam Aadmi Party supremo Arvind Kejriwal (R) | X @PTI_News & File Pic

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday said that while Aam Aadmi Party supremo Arvind Kejriwal may defend himself, he "stands guilty" in the eyes of the people of the national capital and will not be "forgiven".

Gupta said Kejriwal should not celebrate any relief at this stage, noting that the matter would now be heard by the Delhi High Court.

The chief minister alleged that Kejriwal would also have to answer questions regarding several controversies, including the classroom construction case, alleged fake labour bills, Delhi Jal Board issues, Enforcement Directorate cases and the "Sheesh Mahal" row.

Gupta made the remarks during a visit to the Chandni Chowk area as part of the 'Pravas Programme'. During her visit, she interacted with residents and presented the BJP government's one-year report card.

Gupta said after a gap of 27 years, a BJP-led government in Delhi has started completing long-pending projects. She added that Chandni Chowk, which had faced years of neglect, is now witnessing visible development, including the project to shift overhead electricity wires underground to preserve the area's heritage.

The chief minister said the government is working towards its five-point vision of a clean, healthy, safe, green Delhi with strong basic infrastructure.

She claimed the goal of a 'Viksit Delhi' is now visible on the ground rather than being limited to official documents.

The programme was attended by MPs Praveen Khandelwal and Yogender Chandolia, along with local MLAs and other party office-bearers.

On Friday, a trial court discharged Kejriwal, his deputy Manish Sisodia and 21 others in the Delhi excise policy case that led to the fall of the AAP government in the national capital.

Addressing a rally at Jantar Mantar here on Sunday, Kejriwal attacked the ruling BJP government, claiming the party ruined the city during its one-year rule.

He alleged that the roads are damaged, water supply is contaminated, and residents are struggling to breath due to air pollution.

