PM Modi Addresses 350th Martyrdom Anniversary Of Guru Tegh Bahadur, Highlights Government's Commitment To Sikh Community Welfare

Prime Minister Narendra Modi | X @narendramodi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the gathering online on Sunday said it was a matter of great pride to participate in the 350th martyrdom anniversary commemorations of Guru Tegh Bahadur, describing the occasion as both historic and deeply emotional.

Nation Remembers Guru's Unparalleled Sacrifice with Gratitude

“Today is an extremely special occasion as we observe 350 years of the Guru’s martyrdom. The nation remembers his unparalleled sacrifice with gratitude,” Modi said, adding that every major occasion connected with the Sikh Gurus has been marked with due respect and national participation under his government.

The Prime Minister reiterated the Centre’s commitment to the welfare and dignity of the Sikh community. Referring to justice for victims of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, he noted that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) had been constituted to re-examine cases and that compensation had been provided to affected families.

Evacuation of Afghan Sikhs

Highlighting steps taken beyond India’s borders, Modi said that when Sikhs in Afghanistan faced threats, the government acted on a war footing to ensure their safety and the dignity of the Guru Granth Sahib. Afghan Sikhs were granted Indian citizenship and assisted in relocating safely to India. He also referred to rehabilitation initiatives for Sikh families in Jammu and Kashmir and the removal of several Sikh names from blacklists to enable their return.

“Respecting and safeguarding the Sikh faith is our responsibility,” the Prime Minister said, reaffirming his government’s commitment to the values of equality, courage and service that the Gurus embodied.

Amit Shah Describes Event as Symbol of Maharashtra-Punjab Unity

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who was present at the commemorative function, described the event as a symbol of unity between Maharashtra and Punjab. He noted that large-scale Samagams organised in Nagpur, Nanded, and Navi Mumbai had strengthened historical ties and brought together diverse communities.

Home minister recalled that when Mughal emperor Aurangzeb intensified forced religious conversions in Kashmir, Kashmiri Pandits turned to Guru Tegh Bahadur as their last hope. Despite arrest, torture and the execution of his followers before him, the Ninth Guru refused to renounce his faith and ultimately laid down his life to protect religious freedom.

The gathering emphasised that the Sikh tradition stands on the pillars of equality, brotherhood and valour. Representatives noted that communities such as Vanjara, Sindhi, Mohiyal, Sikri, Labana and Valmiki had come together during the commemorations, reflecting renewed unity inspired by the Guru’s legacy.

Commemoration Serves as Reminder of Courage

Calling the martyrdom a defining moment in India’s civilisational history, speakers said the occasion was not merely a remembrance but a reaffirmation of shared values.

“Today is not just a commemoration — it is a reminder of courage, unity and the enduring spirit of sacrifice,” a speaker said, adding that governments and communities must work together to preserve harmony and uphold the principles for which the Gurus stood.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/