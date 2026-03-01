Maharashtra Government To Build Guru Tegh Bahadur Hospital In Navi Mumbai, Include Sikh Guru's Lessons In School Textbooks

The Maharashtra government will build a major hospital in Navi Mumbai in the name of Guru Tegh Bahadur and introduce lessons on the Ninth Sikh Guru in school textbooks, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced at the ‘Hind Di Chadar’ programme on Sunday. | File Pic

Navi Mumbai: The Maharashtra government will build a major hospital in Navi Mumbai in the name of c and introduce lessons on the Ninth Sikh Guru in school textbooks, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced at the ‘Hind Di Chadar’ programme on Sunday.

Massive Gathering in Navi Mumbai

Addressing a massive gathering, after similar large-scale events in Nagpur and Nanded, Fadnavis said the state was committed to ensuring that the Guru’s sacrifice reaches every household.

“Hinduism has survived because of Guru Tegh Bahadur’s sacrifice. His work was for the entire nation,” the Chief Minister said.

He added that the response to the commemorative programmes reflected growing unity.

“The programme in Nagpur was historic. Nanded surpassed that record. And today, Navi Mumbai has broken all previous records, with people arriving from every corner of the country,” he said.

Fadnavis Recalls Aurangzeb Era Persecution

Recalling the historical context, Fadnavis referred to the period of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb, when forced religious conversions intensified.

“At a time when oppression was at its peak, there was only one person who assured protection to those facing persecution — Guru Tegh Bahadur. Despite arrest, torture, and the execution of his followers before him, he refused to change his faith,” Fadnavis said.

Calling the martyrdom a defining moment in India’s civilisational history, the Chief Minister announced two major decisions.

Lessons on Ninth Guru's Life and Sacrifice to Be Included in School Curriculum

“The Maharashtra government has decided to include detailed lessons about the life and sacrifice of the Ninth Guru in school textbooks. Every child must know about his courage and commitment to protecting religious freedom,” he said.

He further declared:

“A large, state-of-the-art hospital will be built in the Navi Mumbai region and will be named after Guru Tegh Bahadur. His legacy must continue through service to society.”

Emphasising that the commemoration transcended community lines, Fadnavis said:

“This is not just a Sikh gathering. The Guru sacrificed his life to protect dharma and the freedom of belief. It is our responsibility to ensure that his contribution is remembered across generations.”

The event, marked by devotional chants and participation from multiple communities, was described by organisers as one of the largest gatherings in the state dedicated to the Ninth Guru, revered as ‘Hind Di Chadar’ — the Shield of India.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/