Bengal BJP Launches 'Parivartan Yatra' Across Multiple Routes Ahead Of Assembly Polls; PM Modi To Address March 15 Rally At Brigade Parade Ground

Kolkata: Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday had started its ‘Parivartan Yatra’ ahead of state Assembly elections.

PM Modi's March 15 Rally

After the ‘Parivartan Yatra’ Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a rally at Kolkata’s iconic Brigade Parade Ground on March 15.

On Sunday from Rasmela Math in Siliguri, BJP’s newly elected national president Nitin Nabin said, “The mood on the ground reflects Bengal’s clear aspiration for Parivartan and a development oriented government under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi that truly cares and works for the people of Bengal.”

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and West Bengal Legislative Assembly Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari addressed the Parivartan Sankalpa Yatra from Garbeta.

Remembering the revolutionaries of Midnapore, Pradhan stated that even though the central government sends Rs. 10 lakh crore, it doesn’t reach the common people due to TMC’s alleged ‘extortion’.

Dharmendra Pradhan and Suvendu Adhikari Lead Yatra from Midnapore

Union Health Minister JP Nadda and MoS Sukanta Majumdar started the ‘Parivartan Yatra’ from Krishnanagar where Nadda promised to bring back the ‘lost’ glory of Bengal if BJP forms the new government in the state.

Nadda also called Trinamool Congress (TMC) ‘thieves’ and alleged that TMC had pulled Bengal down.

Union Minister Annapurna Devi along with former MP Dilip Ghosh had started the yatra from Kulti.

Addressing the crowd, Annapurna Devi said, “West Bengal has been fed up with bad governance and corruption for the last 15 years, it wants change and people of the state have made a firm resolve that this time change will be inevitable.”

Notably, on March 3 and 4, the saffron camp’s yatra will be on hold due to ‘Dol Yatra’ celebrations.

TMC however, refused to pay any heed to the saffron camp’s yatra.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will stage a sit-in-demonstration on March 6 at Esplanade area over alleged discrepancies in SIR list.