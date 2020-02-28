Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government grants sanction to prosecute former JNUSU President Kanhaiya Kumar

The Delhi government on Friday granted sanction to the Delhi Police to prosecute former JNUSU President Kanhaiya Kumar and others in the 2016 sedition case.

"We have recieved the sanction from the Delhi government to prosecute Kanhaiya Kumar and others in this case," a senior police officer told IANS.

The Delhi Police Special Cell on February 19 wrote to the Delhi Home Secretary requesting to "expedite" the process of grant of sanction in the JNU sedition case involving former JNUSU President Kanhaiya Kumar.

In a letter written by Deputy Commissioner of Police, Special Cell, Pramod Singh Kushwaha to the Deputy Secretary, Home, he said, "It is therefore requested to expedite the process to accord prosecution sanction under Section 196 CrPC as required for offence under Chapter VI of the IPC i.e. Section 124A IPC."

A Delhi court had asked the Delhi government to file a status report relating to the issue of pendency of sanction in the JNU sedition case to prosecute student leader Kanhaiya Kumar and others.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Purshottam Pathak has also directed Delhi Police to send a reminder to the government.

"A new government has been formed, send a reminder," the judge said.

The court has now kept the matter for hearing on April 3.