Arvind Kejriwal leaves CBI office after nearly 9 hours of questioning in liquor policy case

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has left the CBI office after being questioned for nearly nine hours by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Sunday in the liquor policy case.

Former deputy CM Manish Sisodia, who held the excise portfolio, was arrested in the same case last month.

While the CBI was questioning Kejriwal, his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) called an emergency meeting of senior leaders this evening amid concerns that he could be arrested, news agency ANI reported quoting sources.

AAP leaders Raghav Chadha, Sanjay Singh, Jasmine Shah and other party members were detained while protesting against chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s questioning by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) near its office.

“Police has arrested us for sitting peacefully and is taking us to some unknown place… what kind of dictatorship is this?” Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha said.