Arvind Kejriwal Granted Bail By Delhi Court In Liquor Policy Case

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal | PTI

A Delhi Court on Thursday (June 20) granted bail to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in the liquor policy scam case. The court granted bail to Delhi CM on a bail bond of Rs 1 lakh.

Kejriwal was arrested by ED in March this year and had come out on bail during the Lok Sabha elections as well, before surrendering himself on June 2.

The Delhi Court granted regular bail to Delhi Chief Minister who was lodged in Tihar jail.

Kejriwal is likely to walk out of jail tomorrow, on Friday afternoon.

What Does This Bail Means For AAP And Kejriwal?

Needless to say, the bail comes as a huge relief for Delhi CM and his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). With senior AAP leaders Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain in jail, the party will receive the much needed boost with Kejriwal out on bail.

AAP Leaders React

"Truth can be troubled, but not defeated Rejecting all objections of BJP's ED, the Hon'ble Court has granted bail to Delhi Chief Minister @ArvindKejriwal ji," posted the Aam Aadmi Party.

"Waiting till the Supreme Court for any relief in PMLA cases was stifling the entire justice system. It was very important that lower courts also deliver timely justice. Every case going to the Supreme Court was unnecessarily increasing the burden on the Supreme Court," posted Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj.

What Is Delhi's Liquor Policy Case?

The Delhi government had announced a new excise policy in November 2021, allowing private companies to distribute liquor in the national capital. However, the policy was withdrawn after allegations of cartelisation and monopoly.

The Enforcement Directorate has alleged that the Aam Aadmi Party took money from a liquor lobby in south India to announce the new excise policy. It also claimed that the party was a major beneficiary of the proceeds and that chief minister Arvind Kejriwal was "a key conspirator". Kejriwal was arrested by ED on March 21 after repeatedly skipping ED summons.