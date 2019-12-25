Arvind Kejriwal gives a savage reply to Twitter user asking him, 'Where is your muffler?'

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is known for flaunting his trademark muffler. Infact, he is famously known as 'Muffler Man'.

According to a 2014 article in Deccan Chronicle, ‘Kejriwal muffler’ is a big hit in Uttar Pradesh. In another article in Indian Express, Fashion Designers seem to be pleased with Arvind Kejriwal’s style.

Arvind Kejriwal truly represents a common man by the way he dresses. “I think Arvind Kejriwal dresses just fine. His style is functional, individual and suited to the people he wishes to reach out to. It is in sync with his ‘aam aadmi’ message. He shouldn’t change a thing in his look and should just work towards better governance,” Designer Kiran Uttam Ghosh told IANS in 2015.

Over the years of being the Chief Minister of Delhi, Kejriwal's style statement- the muffler- seems to have taken a back seat. He isn't seen parading with the muffler, even when the Delhi cold seems to bother the Home Minister.

A Twitter user on Wednesday asked Kejriwal for his muffler. "Iss baar muffler nahi aaya bahar abhi tak? Thand bhi bahut hai.... janta pooch rahi hai sir." (Even though its freezing in Delhi you haven't you taken out your muffler from your wardrobe.. the nation wants to know)

Kejriwal had the most savage reply. He said, "Muffler bohat pehle nikal chuka hai. Aap logo ne dhyan nahi diya. Thand bohat jyada hai. Sabh lok apna khyal rakhe." (Muffler has taken a back seat long ago. You guys haven't noticed it before. Its too cold. Everyone take care)