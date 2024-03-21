Arvind Kejriwal Arrested: ED Takes Delhi CM Into Custody In Excise Policy Case; Will Run Govt From Jail (VIDEOS)

Arvind Kejriwal Arrested | PTI

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday in the Excise Policy case. The ED raided Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's residence today and conducted searches. There are also reports that section 144 has been imposed around ED Headquarters in the national capital.

The development came after the Delhi High Court refused to give relief to Arvind Kejriwal in the case connected to Excise Policy. The Delhi High Court today refused to provide interim protection to Arvind Kejriwal from coercive action by ED in connection with the case.

Will Run Govt From Jail

AAP leader Atishi told ANI, "We have received news that ED has arrested Arvind Kejriwal... We have always said that Arvind Kejriwal will run the govt from jail. He will remain the CM of Delhi. We have filed a case in the Supreme Court. Our lawyers are reaching SC. We will demand SC have an urgent hearing tonight."

The team of Enforcement Directorate reached the residence of Delhi CM for questioning and arrested him after Arvind Kejriwal skipped nine summons of ED for questioning. The legal team of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal reached the Supreme Court against the Delhi High Court order which denied him interim relief in the excise policy case. They took the matter to the Supreme Court for urgent listing.

On Thursday, the Delhi High Court declined to grant Kejriwal interim protection from coercive measures, stating that it is currently disinclined to provide such relief. The court was addressing Kejriwal's request for safeguarding against coercive actions in relation to the excise policy case.

AAP workers also reached the residence of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and held a protest against the BJP and ED. They gathered in large numbers and held protest outside the residence of CM Arvind Kejriwal. The AAP workers held protest when Enforcement Directorate team was present inside the resident of Arvind Kejriwal for questioning.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders have come out in support of AAP National Convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal since the Enforcement Directorate (ED) team reached the residence of Kejriwal.

Swati Maliwal took to her official social media account and said, "All efforts are underway to arrest the Chief Minister. @ArvindKejriwal who is providing world class education-health-electricity-water facilities in Delhi. Arresting him just before the elections in a case that has been going on for 2 years shows political conspiracy. The whole of Delhi and the whole country is with Kejriwal."

Raghav Chadha said, "Just before the Lok Sabha elections, a big conspiracy is going on to arrest Arvind Kejriwal ji. Kejriwal ji has the blessings of crores of people, no one can spoil even a hair. The wonderful works done in Delhi and Punjab are being discussed all over the world today. You can arrest Kejriwal's body but not Kejriwal's thinking."

AAP leader and Punjab Chief Minister slammed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and said, "BJP's political team (ED) cannot arrest Kejriwal's thinking...because only AAP can stop BJP. Thinking can never be suppressed."

Delhi minister and AAP leader Atishi told ANI, "It is clear that the ED and their masters, the BJP, do not respect the courts. Had this been the case, they would not have come to raid the residence of Arvind Kejriwal today itself... This is a political conspiracy and they are here to arrest Arvind Kejriwal."