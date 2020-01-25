Arun Jaitley, Sushma Swaraj and George Fernandes awarded Padma Vibhushan posthumously; Padma Bhushan for Manohar Parrikar

Former Defence minister Manohar Parrikar has been awarded with the Padma Bhushan, they said.

This year the President has approved conferment of 141 Padma awards including four duo cases (in a duo case, the award is counted as one), a statement said.

The Padma Vibhushan for this year has been awarded to a total of seven prominent personalities. While 16 have been given the Padma Bhushan, 118 have been given the Padma Shri.