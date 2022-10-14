Army officers lay wreath on mortal remains of Army Assault Canine 'Zoom' | Twitter/@ChinarcorpsIA

The Indian Army officers on Friday paid tribute to Zoom, the fearless assault dog who passed away after sustaining injuries in an anti-terror operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag. A wreath laying ceremony was held today.

Lieutenant General Amardeep Singh Aulja, General Officer Commanding-in Chief of the Chinar Corps, laid floral wreaths on his mortal remains.

Army Assault Canine 'Zoom' laid down his life in the line of duty. He suffered gunshot wounds during Op Tangpawa on 09 Oct 22 where he fought gallantly with terrorists, saving lives of soldiers. His selfless commitment and service to the Nation will be remembered forever.

Zoom was critically injured early this week during an encounter between security forces and terrorists in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir. He was under treatment at Advance Field Veterinary Hospital (AFVH).

He was two years and one month old Malinois or Belgian shepherd breed who was active in the service for the last eight months, they said.

The canine was a highly trained, ferocious, and committed. Had been trained to locate and bring down terrorists. Zoom had been part of many active operations in south Kashmir, the officials said.