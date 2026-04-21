Army Jawan Dies By Suicide On Duty At Jhansi Cantonment, Investigation Underway

Newlywed Dies By Suicide After Alleged Virginity Test, Witchcraft In Nashik | File Pic (Representative Image)

Jhansi (UP), Apr 21 (PTI) An Army jawan posted at the Babina Cantonment in Jhansi district allegedly died by suicide by shooting himself with his service rifle while on duty, police said on Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as Komal Singh. He was a native of Gwalior and held the rank of naik in the Defence Security Corps at the cantonment.

Police said the incident occurred on Monday afternoon, and he was on duty when he shot himself in the head using his INSAS rifle.

Upon witnessing this, a havaldar stationed nearby alerted his seniors about the incident, and with the assistance of other soldiers, Singh, who was bleeding profusely, was rushed to the Army Hospital.

He succumbed to his injuries a few hours later.

Babina police station SHO Vinay Kumar Sahu said that the deceased's body has been sent for a post-mortem examination, and his family members have been informed of the tragedy.

Sahu also said that while the exact cause of the incident is yet to be ascertained, an investigation into the matter is being conducted in coordination with the Army.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)