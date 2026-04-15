'From IAS Officer To Serving Indian Army,' MPBSE Board Toppers Share Their Success Mantras & Dreams

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): School education is often called the foundation of a person’s life and the board exam definitely directs a young learner’s life to a certain path.

Every year, board exam toppers inspire thousands of students with their hard work and dedication.

Their success shows that regular study, clear goals, and discipline can help one reach the pinnacle.

Behind every top ranker is the same set of efforts - steady practice, patience, and focus.

These achievers prove that success does not come from shortcuts, but from consistent effort and self-belief.

As the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) announced the results of 10th and 12th board exams, the toppers shared their respective success mantras to guide the student going to take these exams in future.

‘Consistency and focus is needed,’ says Tanvi

Talking to the media, Class 12 Tanvi Kumawat from Indore, the state topper in Biology, said, “It is a reflection of my hard work and being consistent in my studies. I focused entirely on my school studies and remained dedicated to my goal. I really want to become a good doctor. I feel it is the most respectful profession.”

Tanvi Kumawat |

Following her mantra, Tanvi secured a remarkable 492 out of 500 marks.

‘NCERT, consistency & answer writing is the key,’ says Shruti

#WATCH | 'Consistency Is The Key': Humanities Topper Shruti Tomar With 98.8% Shares Her Secret To Exam Preparation#MadhyaPradesh #MPNews #MPBoard pic.twitter.com/gf0ksjAd6h — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) April 15, 2026

Shruti Tomar from Morena, Class 12, state topper in Arts securing 97.8%, said, “Students must remain consistent with studies, read NCERTs, take multiple mock tests and pay attention to the answer presentation, that much is enough.”

Shruti Tomar |

She further added, “There aren’t enough resources for the MP Board on the internet which makes it a bit difficult, however, our teachers helped us through it."

‘Never give-up,’ says Khushi

Khushi Rai from Bhopal, Class 12 and Commerce student secured 98.8% bagging the 1st rank in state. She said, “I used to study for minimum 8 hours and maximum 12 hours. My parents and teachers always supported me and never pressured me.”

For the other students she said, “Never give-up. Hard work doesn’t pay off immediately but it does one day. Keep working and one day you will achieve everything.”

She said she wants to pursue CA in future.

‘Parent’s support help a lot,’ says Pratibha

#WATCH | ‘Will Start Preparing For #UPSC Now, I Want To Become IAS Officer’, Says #MPBoard Class 10 Topper Pratibha Singh Solanki Who Scored 499 Of 500#MadhyaPradesh #MPNews #IndiaNews pic.twitter.com/UYqdBknB50 — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) April 15, 2026

Pratibha Singh Solanki from Panna district secured 499 out of 500 in Class 10 board exam earning the title of the state topper.

Pratibha Singh Solanki |

She said her parents gave her full support and teachers cleared all the doubts. She wants to become an IAS officer and will start preparing for the UPSC examination.