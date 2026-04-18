Two Tangkhul Naga Civilians, Including Ex-Army Man, Killed In Suspected Sniper Ambush In Manipur's Ukhrul

Manipur CM N Biren Singh | File

Guwahati, April 18: A day after Chief Minister N. Biren Singh’s visit to Ukhrul as part of his peace outreach, fresh violence in the district has heightened tension, with two Tangkhul Naga civilians, including a retired Army man, killed in a suspected sniper ambush on Saturday.

Victims identified as Chinaoshang Shokwungnao and Yaruingam Vashum

The deceased have been identified as Chinaoshang Shokwungnao (45), a former soldier of the Naga Regiment, and Yaruingam Vashum (42), both residents of Ukhrul.

The incident took place around 2.35 pm near Yaolen Kuki village when unidentified militants opened fire on a convoy travelling from Imphal to Ukhrul. The attackers are suspected to have used sniper or long-range weapons. The convoy comprised six civilian vehicles carrying women, children and patients.

Deeply disturbed by the tragic incident at TM Khasom in Ukhrul district, which claimed the lives of a retired soldier and a civilian. Such acts strike at the very sense of safety our people deserve. My heartfelt condolences to the families of Late SW Chinaoshang and Late… — N. Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) April 18, 2026

“I suddenly heard gunshots and saw people running for cover,” a survivor said. “We had just crossed the escorted stretch, and within minutes everything turned chaotic.”

Sources said the convoy had moved through vulnerable areas like Litan and Mahadev under security escort, but the firing began shortly after the escort team turned back.

Firing began shortly after security escort turned back

The attack has raised serious concerns over the effectiveness of security arrangements, especially in the wake of the Chief Minister’s recent assurance of strengthened protection along the route.

Condemning the incident, the Working Committee of the Tangkhul Naga Long (TNL) alleged involvement of Kuki militant groups operating under Suspension of Operations (SoO).

“I am deeply anguished by this inhuman attack on innocent civilians,” a TNL leader said. “Targeting unarmed people, including a retired soldier, reflects a complete breakdown of humanity.”

The organisation claimed that such attacks have become frequent in recent months in areas like Litan, Laho and surrounding villages amid ongoing tensions.

“I feel the security forces have not been able to prevent these incidents despite repeated assurances,” the leader said. “This raises serious questions about accountability and ground-level preparedness.”

TNL demands immediate combing operations in affected areas

The TNL demanded immediate combing operations in and around Yaolen and adjoining areas to identify and act against those responsible.

Meanwhile, the Kuki-Zo Council (KZC) denied any involvement of Kuki groups and cautioned against premature allegations.

“I want to clearly state that there is no role of any Kuki group in this incident,” a KZC representative said. “Blaming without evidence will only worsen the situation.”

The council suggested that the incident could be linked to internal factional tensions rather than inter-community conflict.

“I believe people should not jump to conclusions,” the representative added. “A fair and proper investigation is needed to establish the truth.”